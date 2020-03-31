MONTREAL -- A union of childcare professionals are calling for a ‘coronavirus bonus’ for taking care of the children of health workers during the pandemic.

The Federation of Early Childhood Workers in Quebec, part of the CSQ (FIPEQ-CSQ, published a letter to Premier François Legault Tuesday asking for the premium.

In the letter, FIPEQ president Valérie Grenon said the workers don’t have access to protective equipment and aren’t able to practice physical distancing when it comes to small children.

They’re calling for a $2 per hour increase because they’re making themselves vulnerable to infection.

