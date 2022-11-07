Quebec's controversial secularism law to be debated before appeals court Monday

The Quebec government and civil liberties groups will begin presenting their arguments to the province's highest court Monday on the constitutionality of secularism law Bill 21.

Groups opposing the bill are challenging an April 2021 ruling that largely upheld the controversial law on religious symbols.

The Quebec government will also challenge two conclusions of the judgement: the exemptions for English-language school boards and National Assembly members.

The law prohibits public sector workers in positions of authority, including teachers, police officers and judges, from wearing religious symbols such as hijabs, yarmulkes or turbans on the job.

Last year, a Superior Court judge ruled the law has "serious and negative" impacts on people who wear religious symbols" but that it is legal and does not violate the constitution.

Efforts to challenge the law are complicated by the Quebec government's pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause, which protects it from most legal challenges.

Groups opposed to the law filed arguments in December, saying it violates Canada's constitutional architecture and infringes on federal jurisdiction.

