Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
The study, described as "the most extensive" research into how the law affects non-Christian Quebecers, found that "the hospitability of the climate in Quebec for those who identify as Muslim, Jewish and Sikh reveals negative impacts that are broad-ranging, disruptive and profound."
"The testimonies of hate incidents and hate crimes were very disturbing," said lead researcher Miriam Taylor from the Association for Canadian Studies (ACS), which partnered with Léger Marketing for the study.
"People having their hijab ripped off, being spat upon, being spoken to in a way that shows absolutely no respect, no sense of the normal civility that people show each other when they're strangers."
The study combined a survey of Quebec as a whole from Léger and an ACS survey of religious minorities, including 632 Muslims, 165 Jews, and 56 Sikhs. Both were weighted to ensure the study was representative of the province as a whole. A total of 1,828 Quebecers responded to measure the perceptions and experiences of the law since it was adopted three years ago.
73 PER CENT OF MUSLIM WOMEN FEEL LESS SAFE: SURVEY
The bill prohibits the wearing of religious symbols by public servants in positions of authority while on duty, including teachers, police officers, prison guards, and judges. Critics of the law argue that it disproportionately affects Muslim women who wear head coverings, among other groups.
"I was walking home from daycare with my 3 year old daughter. A young man tried deliberately to run us over with a large pickup truck," wrote one survey respondent in a testimonial.
Overall, 73 per cent of Muslim women, 46 per cent of Jewish women, and 85.7 per cent of Sikh women reported a decline in their sense of safety in public over the last three years, the study revealed. Similar declines were also noted in their sense of belonging and hope for their children's future.
They tie those declines to "prejudicial remarks, aggressive actions that they have encountered in the streets of our cities and towns," Taylor said.
The study is filled with other testimonials from people sharing their experiences since Bill 21 was adopted.
"A policewoman in Quebec City called me a dirty immigrant," wrote one respondent. Another one wrote, "When Law 21 was announced, a man on the bus told me I would have to take off my headscarf."
The exposure to hate incidents/crimes among Muslim men (52 per cent) and Muslim women (66 per cent) "are almost triple those found in the population in general," which was 21 per cent for men and 18 per cent for women.
Based on her research, Taylor said she's able to conclude that the secularism law has created a climate that welcomes these kinds of responses.
"We know that laws have a normative impact. When seatbelts became law, people became more in favour of seatbelts. When same-sex marriage became law, the popularity of same-sex marriage increased. When laws come into place, they become the norm, they normalize behaviour. And negative opinions of non-Christian religious symbols are directly tied into Bill 21," Taylor said.
EVERYBODY IS WELCOME IN QUEBEC, PREMIER SAYS
Support for the law stands at 63.7 per cent, according to the survey, although nearly 10 per cent fewer women (59 per cent) are in favour of it than men (68.5 per cent).
Asked by a journalist for his reaction to the results of the survey on Wednesday, Premier François Legault defended the bill, saying it's a "very reasonable" law that is less restrictive than secularism laws in other countries.
"We're a place where we decided for all kinds of reasons secularism is important," Legault said at a news conference introducing a new candidate for the fall election. "I think it's fair, reasonable, and it's important also to make sure that we don't have what happened in U.S. with Trump or in France with Le Pen. I think that Quebec is a good place to stay for everybody and they are welcome."
The study also showed that a slim majority (55.9 per cent) of the population believes Bill 21 is dividing Quebecers. Even strong supporters of the law admit it is divisive.
Asked if a public servant should lose their job for not complying with Bill 21, the survey said 39 per cent said they agreed, with a higher proportion of men who said yes.
SUPREME COURT RULING COULD SWAY PEOPLE'S OPINIONS
The survey also revealed that support for Bill 21 would drop significantly if the Supreme Court of Canada intervenes and determines the law is discriminatory.
A majority of the population (64.5 per cent) wants the country's highest court to decide if the law violates people's Charter rights instead of leaving it up to the National Assembly to be the "sole arbiter of the law’s validity and legitimacy."
And if the Supreme Court makes such a ruling, support for the law would drop by 18 per cent, below the mark of the majority, to 47 per cent, according to the study.
The study and others like it give further weight to the argument that the passing of Bill 21 can be perceived as normalizing "blunt discrimination" against religious minorities in Quebec and "creating second, third…class citizens in the province," the Canadian Muslim Forum/Forum Musulman Canadien (FMC-CMF) said in a statement Wednesday in response to the survey.
"Jewish, Sikh, and Muslim Quebecers amongst others have felt the heavy burden of Bill 21 on their daily lives, have their future hopes dim and uncertain, feeling of insecurity, and have been the target of continuous prejudice," the statement read.
"FMC-CMF calls on the provincial Quebec government for an honest and open review of the implications of bill 21 on young Quebec women and Quebecers of all backgrounds."
With files from CTV Montreal's Matt Grillo
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation
Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former U.S. president said in a statement.
Some air passengers take claims to court, seeking compensation for delays, missing bags
With some airlines denying compensation for delayed flights or missing baggage, a few Canadian passengers are taking their claims to court.
Donald Trump 'took the Fifth.' What does it actually mean?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump showed up Wednesday for questioning under oath in New York's civil investigation into his business practices. But he quickly made clear he wouldn't be answering.
Video shows man being savagely attacked outside Brampton, Ont. home
A Brampton man is in stable condition after he was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appear to be wielding an axe and a machete.
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Watch as a small plane crash-lands on a California freeway; no injuries
The pilot and passenger aboard a single-engine plane survived a dramatic crash-landing on a California freeway, in video captured on a dashcam.
Plastics producers ask court to quash planned federal ban on single-use straws, cups
More than two dozen plastic makers are asking the Federal Court to put an end to Ottawa's plan to ban several single-use plastic items including straws, cutlery and takeout containers.
Draft speech on residential schools edited out blaming Ottawa for abuse: documents
Ottawa was careful to avoid admitting abuses Indigenous children suffered at residential schools happened 'at the hands of the federal government' in remarks prepared for a Liberal cabinet minister after the discovery of unmarked graves last year, documents show.
Toronto
-
Video shows man being savagely attacked outside Brampton, Ont. home
A Brampton man is in stable condition after he was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appear to be wielding an axe and a machete.
-
Hundreds of charges laid after Ontario police bust group accused of smuggling guns, fentanyl
A nearly ten-months long investigation by multiple Ontario police services has resulted in more than 400 criminal charges laid on a group of 22 individuals accused of smuggling guns and drugs over the Canadian-U.S. border.
-
These are the new powers Doug Ford wants to give the mayor of Toronto
Here's a rundown of some of the changes Doug Ford's government is proposing for the mayor’s office.
Atlantic
-
Essential Newfoundland highway to stay open as out-of-control wildfires grow
Two out-of-control wildfires in central Newfoundland covered more than 200 square kilometres on Wednesday morning, and Environment Canada warned the flames could cover much of the island in smoke.
-
Former CEO of IWK Health Centre sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud
The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has been sentenced to five months in jail for using public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
-
N.S. boosts cash reward for information in boy's shooting death to $250,000
Nova Scotia’s unsolved crimes program is offering its largest reward ever for information in the case of a little boy shot and killed in Dartmouth in December.
London
-
London police chief acknowledges mistakes were made in arrest of doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer
London police are speaking out Wednesday in relation to a transgender activist and Twitch streamer who claims she was the victim of swatting by police, specifically in relation to the woman being misgendered while in police custody.
-
Search and rescue underway for boater missing in Port Burwell
A search and rescue operation is underway for a boater who went missing on Lake Erie off the coast of Port Burwell on Tuesday.
-
'A man of the people': Goderich mourns passing of Mayor John Grace
Tributes are pouring in for Goderich Mayor John Grace, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say suspect in Hwy. 69 crash was suspended, driving stolen vehicle
A 37-year-old from Toronto has been charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash Aug. 8 on Highway 69 in Servos Township south of Greater Sudbury.
-
Human rights tribunal dismisses northern Ont. man's complaint about pronoun use
In what appears to be a less-than-serious complaint, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has dismissed a complaint levied against the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit related to pronoun use.
-
Timmins police charge young person with assault
A 12-year-old in Timmins has been charged with assault following an incident Tuesday evening at a Park Avenue schoolyard.
Calgary
-
Vehicle in downtown hit-and-run that injured pedestrian found, driver still sought
The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
-
Court appearance put over for man accused in deadly Banff bar dispute
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Hot and potentially stormy weather in Calgary on Wednesday
Heat warnings, possible storm watches and warnings for Calgary on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Surgeries cancelled at Cambridge Memorial Hospital as staffing issues mount
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) has cancelled several surgeries over the last two days as staffing pressures combined with bed capacity limits put pressure on the overloaded system.
-
Deputy Prime Minister hosts tech sector roundtable in Kitchener
Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Kitchener today to discuss the challenges and opportunities the Canadian technology sector is currently facing.
-
Multi-day Go train cancellations announced for Kitchener line
A multi-day cancellation of GO trains is in effect from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, according to an update from Metrolinx.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver-area renters: Here's where it's cheapest, and where you'd pay the most
It's no surprise to renters and would-be renters that it costs a lot to live in the Vancouver area, but a recent report suggests there are some spots where tenants pay a bit less.
-
Some evacuation orders lifted near Keremeos, B.C., wildfire
Evacuation orders were lifted for about 50 properties near a wildfire in Keremeos, B.C., as crews expect to see subdued conditions over the coming days.
-
Driver caught doing more than twice the speed limit near park ticketed, has car impounded
A driver who was caught doing more than twice the speed limit near a Burnaby park had his vehicle impounded and is facing hundreds of dollars in fines.
Edmonton
-
Valley Line Southeast LRT delayed again after cracks discovered on piers
The Valley Line Southeast LRT will not open this summer as planned.
-
Indigenous theatre space to be integrated within 2022 Fringe Festival
A teepee was raised at the Fringe Festival grounds on Thursday morning to kick off the Indigenous theatre space, pêhonân.
-
'I just love learning': Some Edmonton students return to the classroom
Students at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School returned to class on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Assault victim allegedly stabbed multiple times after opening apartment door: Windsor police
A random attacker allegedly sprayed a victim with an unknown noxious substance and stabbed them multiple times when they answered the front door, Windsor police are investigating.
-
Hundreds of charges laid after Ontario police bust group accused of smuggling guns, fentanyl
A nearly ten-months long investigation by multiple Ontario police services has resulted in more than 400 criminal charges laid on a group of 22 individuals accused of smuggling guns and drugs over the Canadian-U.S. border.
-
ESHC warns of increase in COVID-19 cases as hospital is over 122% capacity
Erie Shores HealthCare is urging people to remain cautious as COVID cases spike in Windsor-Essex and the hospital is already at 122 per cent occupancy.
Regina
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
A Saskatoon man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a hospital has died
A man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a Saskatoon hospital has died, according to a close friend.
-
Catalyst projects, library renovations on the agenda for executive committee
The City of Regina’s executive committee held its first meeting since the beginning of July, with multiple items on the agenda.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada before her death
The disappearance of an Ottawa woman has been solved more than 40 years after she went missing. While she has since passed away, it's been revealed she's been living outside the country for decades.
-
These are the most stolen vehicles in Ottawa so far in 2022
Ottawa police say 493 vehicle thefts have been reported so far in 2022, with the Honda CRV the most popular target for thieves.
-
Toronto and Ottawa mayors could draft budget, hire and fire department heads under new legislation
The mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be granted sweeping new powers which will give them sole responsibility for preparing the municipal budget for council approval as well the ability to hire and fire department heads as they see fit and veto some decisions made by councillors.
Saskatoon
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
-
A Saskatoon man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a hospital has died
A man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a Saskatoon hospital has died, according to a close friend.