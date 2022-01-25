MONTREAL -- Quebec will allow small gatherings and restaurants can open at half capacity as of Monday as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease.



Premier Francois Legault said Tuesday that the new loosening of measures still comes with some restrictions: a maximum of four people or two bubbles will be permitted to dine together, so long as they have proof of vaccination.

Legault announced that extra-curricular sports will also be permitted (maximum 25 people), but only for those 18 years old and under.

The rule applies to practices only. No games are allowed.

Ski chalets are also allowed to open at half capacity.

In addition, there will be a maximum of two visitors allowed at the provinces' private long-term care homes (CHSLDs), so long as the people visit one at a time, and at public care homes, the maximum is four, but only two at a time.

On Feb. 7, venues, cinemas and arenas will be allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity with a maximum of 500 people.

Places of worship will also be permitted to reopen at half capacity with a 250-person maximum with a mandatory vaccine passport requirement.

Funeral homes can welcome as many as 50 people.

Legault spoke alongside Health Minister Christian Dube and acting director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau as he provided the update.



Dining rooms have been closed since the end of December in an effort to curb surging COVID-19 cases. It is expected that they will be allowed to open with limited capacity.

The announcement on Tuesday is a week to the day since schools reopened in the province as part of the government's deconfinement plan.

The province is still lacking 12,000 health-care workers and the health-care network in the province needs to be rebuilt, the premier said.

"Our health network needs, and an overhaul, and the overhaul must be built around people who work in the health network," said Legault.