MONTREAL -- Quebec announced two more people have died of COVID-19 in the province as of Tuesday, bringing the province's death toll from the virus to 5,685.

One of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours and the other, before July 27.

According to the latest data released by provincial authorities, 123 new cases have been recorded, bringing Quebec's total to 59,845.

There are now 169 people being treated for COVID-19 in the province's hospitals, down three from the previous day. Of those, 21 are in intensive care, an increase of three people.

Quebec reported it had completed analyses of 10,325 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 4,107 from the previous day. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases across Quebec