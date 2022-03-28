Quebec reports total of 1,115 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1 new death

Quebec is reporting a total of 1,115 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday — an increase of 27 from the day before — and one new death related to the virus.

The provincial health ministry notes that hospitalization numbers on Mondays are usually higher than previous days since there is a data catch-up from the weekend.

The number of people in the ICU went down by three in the last 24 hours, for a total of 53, and there are now 14,325 total deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The province is also reporting 1,614 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, although the number is very likely much higher since the general public does not have access to PCR testing in health-care settings. Of the 1,292 rapid antigen test results logged with the health ministry, 1,085 of them were positive.

The positivity rate was 14.8 per cent on Monday and there are 426 active outbreaks across the province.

In a rare Sunday news conference, interim public health director Dr. Luc Boilueau said Quebec appears to be heading into a sixth wave of the pandemic, but told reporters that the increase in cases and hospitalizations was expected with the relaxing of some public health measures and that no new restrictions are being announced. He also pointed out that, as hospitalizations increase elsewhere in Quebec, Montreal has remained relatively stable.

The number of active cases in Quebec rose to 18,492, an increase of 1,692 from the last update on March. 25.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Another 4,932 vaccine doses were administered in the previous day, for a total of 18,617,904 doses given out. In addition, 313,037 doses were given to Quebecers outside of the province.

Most of the new doses (2,893) were for third doses of the vaccine.

So far, health-care workers have administered 7,422,251 first doses covering 91 per cent of the eligible population, 7,103,688 second doses covering 87 per cent of the population, and 4,303,261 booster shots covering 53 per cent of the population.