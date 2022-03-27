Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
According to interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau, there are no plans to reinstate health measures in the near future, but the situation will be closely monitored.
“[The increase is] not a surprise, it’s expected because of the measures that were released,” said Boileau at a Sunday press conference.
The province is still scheduled to lift the mask mandate by mid-April, although this could change if the situation continues to decline.
Boileau pointed out that, as hospitalizations increase elsewhere in Quebec, Montreal has remained relatively stable.
This may be because Montreal already experienced high Omicron rates earlier this year, meaning the variant isn’t packing as big a punch as before — even with the BA.2 sub-variant on the rise.
BA.2 accounts for about half of new infections in Quebec.
Public health is preparing a booster campaign for a fourth dose of vaccines, initially for those most at risk, such as those in long-term care facilities, seniors’ residences, immunosuppressed individuals, and the elderly.
Quebec reported 2,203 new positive cases of the virus on Friday, although this number was likely higher as PCR tests are not available to the general public.
With a test positivity rate of 16.3 per cent, it was the third day in a row daily case counts rose past 2,000.
This is a developing story.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP against Canada increasing defence spending to hit 'arbitrary' NATO target
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his caucus would be against the federal government moving to increase its defence spending to hit NATO's target of two per cent of GDP, calling the request from the international military alliance 'arbitrary.'
LIVE | Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Quebec’s acting public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, is holding a press conference Sunday to provide an update on COVID-19.
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
Chemical in broccoli slows COVID-19 virus replication in cells, mice: study
A chemical found in broccoli and other vegetables may offer a 'promising' approach to preventing and treating COVID-19 pending further study, researchers say, after small amounts of the compound were found to reduce SARS-CoV-2 growth in mammalian cells and mice.
RCMP staffing shortfall needs scrutiny from N.S. mass shooting probe: lawyer
As the inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting prepares to resume hearings Monday, an officer's blunt comments have raised questions about RCMP staffing shortfalls in Nova Scotia and drawn the attention of a lawyer for the victims' families.
Convoy returns to the capital weeks after the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Five weeks after police pushed Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa's downtown core, they returned.
Amber Alert in northern B.C. cancelled, suspect arrested in Ontario, RCMP say
An inter-provincial Amber Alert issued in B.C. on Saturday has ended with an arrest in Ontario, according to RCMP.
Indigenous delegation arrives in Rome ahead of meetings with Pope Francis
Metis delegates will be the first to sit down with Pope Francis on Monday morning, followed by Inuit delegates later in the afternoon.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Toronto
-
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A structure fire destroyed part of a well-known Ontario winery Saturday evening, emergency officials have confirmed.
-
Ford, Tory to break ground on new Ontario Line on Sunday
Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference this afternoon after breaking ground on the new Ontario Line.
-
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
Nova Scotia Power lineman dies following incident in Upper Sackville
A Nova Scotia Power lineman has died following an incident in Upper Sackville, N.S.
-
RCMP staffing shortfall needs scrutiny from N.S. mass shooting probe: lawyer
As the inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting prepares to resume hearings Monday, an officer's blunt comments have raised questions about RCMP staffing shortfalls in Nova Scotia and drawn the attention of a lawyer for the victims' families.
London
-
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
-
-
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A structure fire destroyed part of a well-known Ontario winery Saturday evening, emergency officials have confirmed.
Northern Ontario
-
Long Lake home destroyed by fire in Sudbury
A residential home on Long Lake Road in Sudbury has been completely destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon
-
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
-
Convoy returns to the capital weeks after the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Five weeks after police pushed Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa's downtown core, they returned.
Calgary
-
Gaudreau puts up 5 points, Calgary Flames score 3 per period to crush Oilers
Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and two assists and Johnny Gaudreau had a career-high five assists to lead the Flames to a wild 9-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday.
-
Alberta sets sights on cryptocurrency 'Wild West,' aims to attract maverick companies
Cryptocurrency has been described by some observers as a “Wild West,” so it's no surprise that of all Canadian provinces, Alberta is the one that has set its sights on becoming a North American hub for the maverick industry.
-
2 arrests, dozens of tickets issued as 'Freedom' protests continued despite court injunction
A temporary court injunction invoked by police did not stop a couple thousand Calgarians from making their voices heard Saturday as freedom protesters continued their fight against remaining COVID-19 mandates.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
-
Waterloo Region group joins many across Canada calling for end to war in Yemen
A group in Waterloo Region was one of many across Canada on Saturday calling for an end to the war in Yemen on its seven-year anniversary.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by Monday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.
Vancouver
-
Reward for information on missing B.C. man increased to $30,000
With the first anniversary of Bernard Grempel's disappearance weeks away, his distraught family has increased the reward for information on his whereabouts to $30,000.
-
2 dead following violent 24 hours in Metro Vancouver
It's been an incredibly violent 24 hours in the Lower Mainland. Homicide detectives are investigating two suspicious deaths, and two more men are in hospital, following two separate shootings.
-
Gastown clean-up attracts crowd in advance of expected tourism turnaround in B.C.
A crowd of volunteers turned out on Saturday to help clean up a historic Vancouver neighbourhood hard-hit by the tourism downturn in the pandemic.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton to commission COVID-19 public monument
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi announced Edmonton will being the process of commissioning a public monument to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Her case has just gone cold': Family and friends host vigil for Edmonton woman missing since July
A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for an Edmonton woman who's been missing since July.
-
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
Windsor
-
Chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex on Sunday
Windsor-Essex residents can expect a chilly Sunday with a chance of flurries.
-
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
-
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A structure fire destroyed part of a well-known Ontario winery Saturday evening, emergency officials have confirmed.
Regina
-
Moe off to Europe for trade mission
The premier intends to market Saskatchewan as a reliable supplier of everything from oil and gas to wheat and canola in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Amber Alert in northern B.C. cancelled, suspect arrested in Ontario, RCMP say
An inter-provincial Amber Alert issued in B.C. on Saturday has ended with an arrest in Ontario, according to RCMP.
-
Canora’s Ukrainian roots run strong, 125 years later
If it wasn't made clear by the outpouring of support for the people of Ukraine over the course of the Russian invasion, Saskatchewan’s Ukrainian ties are strong.
Ottawa
-
Convoy returns to the capital weeks after the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Five weeks after police pushed Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa's downtown core, they returned.
-
A look at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa this spring.
-
Winter isn’t done with us yet
An overnight snowfall left Ottawa covered in a thin, white blanket Sunday morning, a reminder that while spring is technically here, winter isn’t done with us just yet.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police searching for suspect 'believed to have firearm'
There is heavy police presence in the area of Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive as officers are actively searching for a suspect believed to have a firearm.
-
Gardenscape returns to Saskatoon after 2 year hiatus
Spring in Saskatoon doesn't get the official seal of approval until Gardenscape has arrived, and for the first time since 2019, the annual trade show is back to take over Prairieland Park this weekend.
-
Sask. hunting, angling licenses to increase in April
Hunters, trappers and anglers in Saskatchewan can soon expect to see price hikes for licenses starting April 1.