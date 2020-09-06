MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Sunday that 205 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It is the second time in under five days where the number of new cases was over 200. Quebec reported 203 new cases Thursday.

Testing remains high in the province with Quebec reporting that 17,479 samples were analyzed Sept. 4. Health officials analyzed 20,408 samples on Sept. 3. Quebec releases testing data from two days prior to its daily updates.

Since Saturday's update, there were no new deaths associated with COVID-19, and the total number of deaths remains at 5,679.

The total number of positive cases reported in Quebec since the start of the pandemic is now 63,497.