MONTREAL -- There are now 5,628 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 56,621.

That’s up one from the total of 5,627 deaths reported as of Sunday.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 100 from the total of 56,521 announced a day earlier; it's the second day in a row - and the fourth day in the last five - during which 100 or more cases have been reported.

There are 305 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, down one from the 306 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 21 are in intensive care, up one from the 20 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday is 25,911, up 49 from the 25,862 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 9,353 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 1,255 from the 10,608 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).