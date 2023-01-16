Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 43 fewer hospitalizations
The Quebec Ministry of Health reported on Monday that no new deaths would be added to the overall COVID-19 total to start the week.
That number remains 17,811 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
In addition, there are 43 fewer COVID-19-positive patients in Quebec hospitals, dropping that total to 1,946. Of those, 50 people are in intensive care units, an increase of one.
There are 2,073 health-care workers absent from their posts for COVID-19-related reasons.
NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS
Out of 8,220 PCR tests that were analyzed, 636 came back positive for the virus. There have been 1,295,556 positive PCR tests logged in the province since March 2020.
In addition, 27 positive self-declared rapid tests were added to the overall total, which is now 271,437.
The ministry is monitoring 236 active COVID-19 outbreaks.
Health-care professionals in the province administered 2,111 more doses of vaccine, bringing that total to 22,833,882.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain expected in eastern Quebec and New Brunswick on Monday
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Ottawa looking at bail reform after letter from premiers demands action
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking 'carefully' and 'quickly' at a letter from Canada's premiers calling for reforms to the country's bail system.
Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
BREAKING | Plane crashes, ends up on road near airport in Markham, Ont.
A small airplane has crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
Guilbeault gives green light to James Bay lithium mine with 271 conditions
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says a new lithium mine in northern Quebec can go ahead with more than 270 conditions to protect wildlife and respect Indigenous use of the lands of traditional purposes.
Italy arrests No. 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run
Italy's No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was captured on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.
Direct Air Canada flights between Calgary and Saskatoon, Regina end today
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
'Russia's Rambo,' once a Putin favourite, says he'd now fight for Ukraine and feels 'nothing but hatred' for his home country
Russian actor Artur Smolyaninov was the star of one of President Vladimir Putin's favourite films -- about a Soviet unit making a last-ditch stand against Afghan insurgents. Now he is classified as a 'foreign agent' and faces criminal investigation.
As elites arrive in Davos, conspiracy theories thrive online
The annual event in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, which opens Monday, has increasingly become a target of bizarre claims from a growing chorus of commentators who believe the forum involves a group of elites manipulating global events for their own benefit.
Most Canadian businesses and consumers expect a recession in next 12 months: BoC surveys
More than 70 per cent of Canadian consumers and two thirds of business firms think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, according to Bank of Canada surveys.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Plane crashes, ends up on road near airport in Markham, Ont.
A small airplane has crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
-
Everything we know about Ontario’s plan to reduce surgery backlog
here's what you need to know about Ontario Premier Doug Ford's three-step plan to reduce surgery wait times.
-
Bodycam footage of alleged assault at centre of $2.4M lawsuit against TPS is being withheld, lawyer says
The family and legal representation of a man suing the Toronto Police Service (TPS) after an officer allegedly Tasered him while pinning him using a knee placed on his neck says body camera footage of the "brutal" assault is being withheld by the force.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain continues in the Maritimes, power outages close schools
Wet, slippery conditions are ongoing in the Maritimes Monday morning as more freezing rain coats the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
-
Dangerous offender hearing begins for N.S. crime figure Brian James Marriott
A Nova Scotia judge has begun hearing an application to have the alleged ringleader of a brutal jail beating declared a dangerous offender.
London
-
'Nothing but the clothes on their back': Fire forces out residents of Sarnia retirement complex
Sarnia police say all residents are safe and accounted for a fire late Sunday night at Fairwinds Lodge Retirement Home. Emergency services were called to the scene on Michigan Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect
A freezing rain warning has been issued for the region — Included are London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Elgin.
-
$17M being invested in Port Stanley's shoreline
Port Stanley is getting $17-million in federal funding to help with shoreline protection.
Northern Ontario
-
Off-duty officer tried to save woman hit by car in downtown Sudbury, police say
Despite life-saving efforts by an off-duty police officer, a 59-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after being hit by a car downtown Sunday night.
-
Northern Ont. resort creating unique cabin experience involving wolves
For people who enjoy wildlife, there is a new experience coming to a northern Ontario resort that allows visitors to get up close and personal with a pack of wolves.
-
Viral TikTok video shows person driving on Montreal street with car covered in snow
In a viral TikTok video, a car is seen completely covered by snow driving on a street in Montreal. The video has gathered nearly 475,000 views, 18,000 comments and 1,700 comments, with many people incredulous at how anyone would drive with zero visibility out their windshield or windows.
Calgary
-
Trudeau says Ottawa looking at bail reform after letter from premiers demands action
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking 'carefully' and 'quickly' at a letter from Canada's premiers calling for reforms to the country's bail system.
-
City offering 88 cents an hour parking at Chinatown lot to welcome Year of the Rabbit
The Calgary Parking Authority is celebrating the impending Chinese New Year by reducing the rate at one of its Chinatown lots for the next few weeks.
-
Direct Air Canada flights between Calgary and Saskatoon, Regina end today
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
Kitchener
-
Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
-
Waterloo-Wellington under freezing rain warning
Freezing rain is expected to make for a slippery commute in parts of western Ontario Tuesday morning.
-
Brantford shooting sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A man is hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Brantford, according to police.
Vancouver
-
B.C. government to make 8th housing announcement since Eby took office
British Columbians are about to learn how the provincial government plans to overcome barriers to new home development.
-
Victoria's Empress hotel named one of the most haunted hotels in the world
One of Vancouver Island's most iconic hotels has cracked a global list of the world's most haunted destinations.
-
Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau says Ottawa looking at bail reform after letter from premiers demands action
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking 'carefully' and 'quickly' at a letter from Canada's premiers calling for reforms to the country's bail system.
-
Most Canadian businesses and consumers expect a recession in next 12 months: BoC surveys
More than 70 per cent of Canadian consumers and two thirds of business firms think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, according to Bank of Canada surveys.
-
Province to provide update on improving EMS service in Alberta
The provincial government will release an overview of two reports looking into Alberta's troubled EMS system, including a review of ambulance dispatch.
Windsor
-
City asking for feedback on Vacant Home Tax Program
The City of Windsor is looking for feedback from those interested in or potentially impacted by a proposed new vacant home tax program.
-
$5.3-million investment announced for two Essex County manufacturers to expand
FedDev Ontario is investing more than $5.3 million for two manufacturers to expand and create 55 jobs in Essex County.
-
Windsor driver caught going 181 km/hr on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent: OPP
A 22-year-old Windsor driver will be without a licence for the next month after getting caught going 181 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
Regina
-
'Find it in your heart to forgive': Star Blanket members, survivors begin long road of healing following residential school announcement
For the community members of Star Blanket Cree Nation, validation has been met – but the healing journey continues.
-
No dangerous goods involved in train derailment near Chaplin, Sask.: CP Railway
A train that derailed near Chaplin, Sask. on Monday morning was not carrying dangerous goods, according to Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR).
-
Direct Air Canada flights between Calgary and Saskatoon, Regina end today
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
Ottawa
-
Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
-
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
-
Man found asleep with open alcohol in fast-food parking lot, arrested
A man who police say was sleeping in his car in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Eastern Ontario is facing several charges.
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau to visit rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to tour a rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today, but Saskatchewan's premier says he's disappointed he was not made aware of the visit.
-
Here's why it's been so foggy in Saskatoon
As the city returns to normal after the heavy snowfall in December, Saskatoon residents are noticing more foggy and frosty mornings than usual.
-
Winter paddlers make year-round use of Saskatoon river valley
With warmer temperatures on their minds, Edith MacHattie and Trevor Robinson have dipped their canoe into the water for the first time this year. They’re getting a head start on training for summer competitions.