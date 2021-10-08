MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 643 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five new deaths, as hospitalizations rose slightly.

The total number of deaths due to the virus is now 11,410 in the province.

Of the new cases reported, 458 (71 per cent) are people who aren't fully vaccinated, while 185 of the cases (28 per cent) are people who received their second dose of vaccine more than seven days ago.

There were 32 new admissions to hospitals and 27 discharges in the last 24 hours, for a net increase of five hospitalizations from the day before. In total, there are now 302 people in hospital.

Of the new admissions, 21 (65 per cent) are people who aren't fully vaccinated, while 11 (34 per cent) are people who got their two shots more than seven days ago.

There are 86 people in the ICU, a decrease of two from Thursday.

An additional 629 people have recovered from the virus, for a total of 398,033 since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ) is reporting 5,130 active cases across the province, which is an increase of nine in the last 24 hours.

Health officials analyzed 33,936 samples on Oct. 6.

There have been 414,573 coronavirus cases in Quebec since the start of the pandemic. The ministry of health reported a positivity rate of 1.9 per cent on Friday.

VACCINE COVERAGE

Health-care workers administered an additional 16,745 doses of vaccine in the last 24 hours, for a total of 12,993,810 doses. The number of doses administered to Quebecers outside of the province is now 196,767.

As of Friday, the number of first doses administered was 6,715,083, which covers approximately 78 per cent of the entire population of Quebec, or 89 per cent of the eligible population (people aged 12 and older).

For second doses, 6,368,275 shots have been administered, which covers approximately 74 per cent of the entire population of Quebec, or 85 per cent of Quebecers eligible to receive a vaccine.

VARIANT TRACKER

The INSPQ reported an increase of 619 new cases of the Delta variant on Friday, for a total of 21,709 presumptive cases in the province.

There were no increases in cases among any other variant of concern.