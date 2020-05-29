MONTREAL -- There are now 4,363 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Friday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 50,232.

That’s up 61 from the 4,302 deaths reported Thursday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 530 from the 49,702 announced a day earlier.

The 530 new cases are the fewest reported since March 31, when 449 new cases were announced.

There are 1,265 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Friday, down 66 from the 1,331 reported Thursday. Of those in a hospital, 172 are in intensive care, down six from the 178 reported 24 hours earlier.



The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday is 15,908, up 290 from the 15,618 recoveries reported a day earlier.

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases across Quebec

Quebec reported that it completed 14,753 COVID-19 tests on Thursday, up from the 12,960 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).