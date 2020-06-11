MONTREAL -- There are now 5,105 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 53,485.

That’s up 24 from the 5,081 deaths reported Wednesday; of the newly reported deaths, 10 are from the past 24 hours and 14 occurred prior to June 3, health officials said.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 144 from the 53,341 announced a day earlier, the fourth day in a row with fewer than 200 new cases reported.

There are 871 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, down 43 from the 914 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 114 are in intensive care, down three from the 117 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday is 20,299, up 458 from the 19,841 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 9,676 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up 1,885 from the 7,791 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City at 1 p.m.

