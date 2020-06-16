MONTREAL -- There are now 5,269 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 54,146.

That’s up 27 from the 5,242 deaths reported Monday; of the newly reported deaths, 21 occurred over the past 24 hours, while six took place prior to June 8.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 92 from the 54,054 announced a day earlier, the first time the province has recorded fewer than 100 new cases since March 22, when 38 new cases were diagnosed.

There are 718 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, down 53 from the 771 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 77 are in intensive care, down five from the 82 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday is 22,350, up 137 from the 22,213 recoveries reported a day earlier.

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases across Quebec

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 5,200 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 1,617 from the 6,817 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).