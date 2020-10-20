MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 877 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 95,216.

Twelve more people have died due to the disease, including five in the past 24 hours and seven from an earlier date, for a total of 6,055. One death has been removed from the total because officials did not find it to be attributable to the disease.

Hospitalizations in the province increased by 33 from Monday to Tuesday, bringing the total number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec to 565. Of them, 100 are in the intensive care ward, which is eight more than the number reported 24 hours earlier.

As of Tuesday, 80,468 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is 939 more than the number reported on Monday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 16,291 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 18 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

This is a developing story that will be updated.