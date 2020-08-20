MONTREAL -- Public health authorities in Quebec reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 61,402.

No new deaths have occurred in the past 24 hours, but one death from an unknown date has been recored, bringing the provincial count to 5,730.

There are 146 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, the same number of people reported on Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 25 are in intensive care, down one from the 26 reported 24 hours earlier.

As of Thursday, 54,383 people were confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 15,794 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up 3,133 from the 12,661 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).