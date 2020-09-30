MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 838 more cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 74,288.

Officials are also reporting one more death linked to the disease, which they say occurred sometime between Sept. 23 and 28. The total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in the province now stands at 5,834.

Hospitalizations in the province increased by 15 from Tuesday to Wednesay, for a total of 262. Of them, 43 are being treated in the intensive care ward, which is an increase of two from the number reported 24 hours earlier.

Officials are expected to make an announcement related to public health guideline enforcement measures during a news conference scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Premier Francois Legault will be accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dube, Public Safety Minister Genevieve Guilbault and public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda.

Watch the news conference LIVE HERE at 5 p.m.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 25,298 tests on Sept. 28 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

This is a developing story that will be updated.