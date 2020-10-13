MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported an additional 815 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 87,791 across the province.

Five more people have died due to the disease, three of which were in the past 24 hours and two more from sometime between Oct. 6 and 11, for a total of 5,970.

Hospitalizations increased by 11 from Monday to Tuesday, for a total of 468 across the province. There are 10 more people receiving treatment in the intensive care ward, bringing the total to 85.

Quebec reported that it analyzed samples of 20,386 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 11 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

This is a developing story that will be updated.