MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported another 808 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 100,922.

Ten more people have died due to the disease, including two from the past 24 hours, six from between Oct. 19 and 24 and two from an unknown date, for a total of 6,153.

Montreal reported a bulk of the province's new cases, with 207 (total 41,706), followed by Monteregie, with 127 (total 14,784) and Quebec City, with 91 (total 8,324).

Hospitalizations in the province decreased by eight from Sunday to Monday and there are now 543 people receiving care for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals.

Of them, 93 are in the intensive care ward, which is a decrease of four from the number reported on Sunday.

As of Monday, 85,822 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is an increase of 994 from Sunday's reported recoveries.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 19,549 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 24 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).