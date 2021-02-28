MONTREAL -- As many students in the province get set for Spring Break, Quebec reported Sunday that 737 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the overall total to 287,740 since the pandemic began.

Of the overall total, 269,530 are reported to have recovered from the disease, an increase of 885.

The seven-day average for new daily cases is now 803.

Quebec reported nine new deaths due to the novel coronavirus including four in the past 24 hours, two between Feb. 21 and Feb. 25, and three before Feb. 21.

Since the pandemic began, 10,393 people in Quebec have died due to the disease.

Hospitalization numbers increased for just the second time in the past week with the provinces reporting that two more people are receiving treatment in Quebec hospitals for a total of 601. Of those, 117 people are in intensive care wards, an increase of five.

Quebec reports that 12,469 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, which is 3,433 fewer than were administered Friday. The total number of vaccine doses given out in the province is now 432,255.

On Feb. 26, health-care professionals analyzed 25,347 samples. (Quebec releases its sampling data from two days prior to its daily updates).