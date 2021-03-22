MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 712 new COVID-19 infections Monday and 15 new deaths.

Of the deaths, three took place in the last 24 hours, nine between March 15 and 20, and three before March 15.

The province also reported 513 people hospitalized -- an increase of 12. Of those, 114 people are in intensive care, also an increase of 12.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 695.

There are currently 6,755 active cases in total in the province.

Quebec has now had 303,051 people infected over the course of the pandemic, and a total of 10,614 deaths. Overall, 285,682 Quebecers have recovered from the virus.

Vaccination numbers continue to grow quickly, with 21,180 new people receiving their first dose since the last count. The total number of Quebecers vaccinated is nearing one million, currently standing at 966,566.

The province has received 1,050,355 vaccine doses in total.

In another change, likely related to the swift pace of vaccination for the elderly, the age groups most affected are changing. On Monday, the greatest share of new cases were among Quebecers in their 20s, who accounted for 15.3 per cent of new cases.

That group was followed closely by those in their 40s, who accounted for 14.9 per cent of cases, and 30-somethings, who had 14.2 per cent.

Children and teens are divided into two groups, statistically, but together they account for 19.4 per cent of new cases, with the majority among those between 10 and 19 years of age, at 11.6 per cent of all cases.

There were 20,216 COVID-19 tests taken on March 20. Testing numbers are available after a delay of two days.

This is a developing story that will be updated.