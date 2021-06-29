MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people infected to 374,731 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed four more deaths, a total of 11,207.

None of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while four were between June 22 and 27.

Hospitalizations are down by two, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 122.

Of those, 31 people are in intensive care, the same as the day before.

To date, 362,646 people have recovered from the illness.

As of June 27, a total of 15,252 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 107,827 more vaccinations in the province; 102,841 doses in the last 24 hours and 4,986 doses before June 28 for a total of 8,161,356 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 21,945 doses were given for a cumulative total of 8,183,301, or 70.9 per cent of the population.

The province has received 9,937,295 vaccine doses so far.

Monday, 494,910 doses of Pfizer were received.

The province states it is still waiting for 52,650 doses of Pfizer, 1,744,820 doses of Moderna and 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca.