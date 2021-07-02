MONTREAL -- Quebec has 69 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 162 infections since June 30, bringing the total number of people who have contracted the disease to 375,019 since the start of the pandemic.

The province has noted it will not be providing daily updates on weekends and statutory holidays.

Quebec's health officials also confirmed three more deaths, a total of 11,217.

One death occurred in the last 24 hours, while one was between June 25 and 30 and another was before June 25.

Hospitalizations are down by three, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 110.

Of those, 34 people are in intensive care; the same as the day before.

To date, 362,961 people have recovered from the illness.

As of June 30, a total of 17,464 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 96,567 more vaccinations in the province; 88,615 doses in the last 24 hours and 7,952 doses before July 1 for a total of 8,491,304 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 23,097 doses were given for a cumulative total of 8,514,401, or 71.2 per cent of the population.

The province has received 10,993,905 vaccine doses so far.

Wednesday, 19,714 doses of Moderna were received, completing this week's shipments.