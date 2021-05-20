MONTREAL -- Quebec has 662 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 365,642 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed eight more deaths, a total of 11,066.

One death occurred in the last 24 hours, while six were between May 13 and May 18. One additional death was before May 13.

Hospitalizations are down by six, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 460.

Of those, 107 people are in intensive care; down by six.

To date, 347,942 people have recovered from the illness.

As of May 18, a total of 33,545 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 93,314 more vaccinations; 89,551 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,763 doses before May 19, for a total of 4,636,679, or 51.4 per cent of the population.

The province has received 5,184,819 vaccine doses so far.

This week, Quebec is gearing up to get 1,299,340 more vaccine doses, including 458,640 from Pfizer and 233,960 from Moderna.

The 148,100 doses of AstraZeneca expected this week were delivered Wednesday and are expected to head to the regions.