MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 614 new cases and 70 more deaths on Tuesday as the province’s COVID-19 crisis continues.

The province has now reached a total of 48,598 cases. Of them, 4,139 people have died.

There are a total of 1,403 people in hospital across the province, down 22 from the 1,425 reported on Monday. Of them, 181 people are in intensive care, up two from Monday.

So far, 14,999 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec.

