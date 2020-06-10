MONTREAL -- There are now 5,081 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Wednesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 53,341.

That’s up 52 from the 5,029 deaths reported Tuesday; health authorities said 25 of those newly reported deaths are from the past 24 hours, while 27 occurred prior to June 2.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 156 from the 53,185 announced a day earlier.

There are 914 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Wednesday, down 47 from the 961 reported Tuesday.

Of those in a hospital, 117 are in intensive care, the same number reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday is 19,841, up 480 from the 19,361 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 7,800 COVID-19 tests on Monday, up 886 from the 6,914 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

