MONTREAL -- There are now 4,935 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Friday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 52,398.

That’s up 50 from the 4,885 deaths reported Thursday; health authorities said 17 of the newly reported deaths occurred prior to May 29.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 255 from the 52,143 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,030 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Friday, down 46 from the 1,076 reported Thursday. Of those in a hospital, 131 are in intensive care, down 15 from the 146 reported 24 hours earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 12,490 COVID-19 tests on Friday, up 46 from the 12,444 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

