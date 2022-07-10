Quebec reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Quebec reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Quebec reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 15,671 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of hospitalizations, according to the latest Ministry of Health data released before the weekend, was 1,549, including 41 patients in intensive care.
The Department of Health also reports 1,071 new positive PCR tests for COVID-19, for a total of 1,103,894 since the start of the pandemic. The number of cases reported is not representative of the situation since PCR test screening centres are restricted to priority clienteles.
As for vaccination, nearly 92 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 60 per cent have received a third dose, according to the VaccinTrackerQc website.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 10, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
'It's difficult': Ukrainian newcomers struggle to make ends meet in Canada
Ukrainian newcomers in Canada, looking to escape the conflict in their country, have been burning through their savings as they're faced with the high cost of living in the city.
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
Industry minister to meet with Rogers CEO after 'unacceptable' network outage
Canada's industry minister says he plans to meet with the head of Rogers Communications and other telecom leaders in the wake of a massive outage that effectively shut down the Rogers network for at least 15 hours.
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
Return of turbines for Russia-Germany pipeline from Canada counterproductive: critics
The federal Conservatives and the president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress are blasting Ottawa's decision to allow the delivery of equipment from a Russian-Europe natural gas pipeline to Germany.
'Strength of community': Trudeau praises Calgary Stampede, resiliency of the west
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary to attend several events, including a trip to the Stampede grounds on Sunday morning.
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Shortage of doctors, nurses to be top concern at premiers' meeting in B.C.
Dr. Atul Kapur, a spokesman for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, said premiers gathering at a meeting in Victoria on Monday and Tuesday need to prioritize the recruitment and retention of health-care professionals, and not just in the short-term.
Toronto
-
Toronto is in the midst of a housing crisis. Why are development fees set to go up by nearly 50 per cent?
The cost of building housing in Toronto will soon rise by tens of thousands of dollars per unit as the city hikes development charges by nearly 50 per cent.
-
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
-
Someone in Toronto won $20M in the LOTTO 6/49 draw last night
Check your lottery tickets if you tried your luck at winning Saturday’s $20 million LOTTO 6/49 draw. The OLG says the winning ticket from the July 9 jackpot was sold in Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry warns this week will cover 'difficult' material
Officials with the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are warning that this week may be difficult for some because the inquiry will focus on domestic and family-based violence.
-
Dead humpback whale washes up on island in Halifax Harbour
The carcass of a humpback whale has washed up on the shore of an island in the Halifax Harbour.
London
-
Forensic teams, cadaver dogs used in search for Shelley Desrochers
A volunteer organization is helping in the search for Shelley Desrochers, who went missing seven years ago.
-
Two-vehicle collision in Norfolk County sends two children to hospital
Norfolk OPP is investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent two young children to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
-
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Arrest made in Manitoulin murder case
A wanted 20-year-old from Hamilton was arrested on Saturday by the Ontario Provincial Police in Toronto with assistance from the Toronto Police Service.
-
Industry minister to meet with Rogers CEO after 'unacceptable' network outage
Canada's industry minister says he plans to meet with the head of Rogers Communications and other telecom leaders in the wake of a massive outage that effectively shut down the Rogers network for at least 15 hours.
-
Powassan Fishing Derby reels in anglers young and old looking for gigantic fish
An early Sunday morning fishing derby in Powassan reeled in all ages for a chance to snag the 'big one' at Hydro Pond.
Calgary
-
'Strength of community': Trudeau praises Calgary Stampede, resiliency of the west
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary to attend several events, including a trip to the Stampede grounds on Sunday morning.
-
Dollars stretch a little further at the Calgary Stampede this year
Family Day at the Calgary Stampede kicked off with a free breakfast and free admission to the park for all guests who got up bright and early on Sunday.
-
Stampede shoots out of the gate with a 'Parade Friday' attendance record
More than 130,000 people attended the first full day of festivities at the Calgary Stampede, the city's premiere event.
Kitchener
-
No injuries after fire in downtown Kitchener Saturday night
No injuries have been reported after a fire engulfed a three storey brick building in downtown Kitchener Saturday night.
-
Rogers outage, more driveway scams, duct tape prom dress: Top stories of the week
A massive outage of Rogers services, more reports of driveway paving scams, and a prom dress made entirely of duct tape round out the top stories of the week.
-
Vancouver
-
Kelowna to consider bylaw amid 'increasing number' of police and fire calls for vacant buildings
City councillors in Kelowna will soon consider changes to a local bylaw aimed at addressing an increase in break-ins at vacant or fire-damaged properties in the city.
-
Accidental West End fire displaces BC Housing tenants, fire crews say
Multiple residents of a social housing building in Vancouver's West End have been displaced after fire tore through a suite there Saturday evening.
-
BC Lions suffer first defeat of CFL season against Winnipeg in battle of unbeatens
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers found their offence as they improved to 5-0 on the season with a 43-22 win over the B.C. Lions.
Edmonton
-
6-vehicle crash on Yellowhead Trail caused by driver of stolen truck: EPS
A driver is in police custody after causing a six-vehicle crash on Yellowhead Trail while driving a stolen vehicle on Saturday, according to EPS.
-
Shortage of doctors, nurses to be top concern at premiers' meeting in B.C.
Dr. Atul Kapur, a spokesman for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, said premiers gathering at a meeting in Victoria on Monday and Tuesday need to prioritize the recruitment and retention of health-care professionals, and not just in the short-term.
-
'Music makes your soul come to life': camp gives teens the chance to be rock stars
Rock Camp Alberta gave a group of teens the chance to be rock stars after a week of learning and rehearsing culminated in a concert.
Windsor
-
OPP seek information in fatal Leamington fire
Leamington area OPP is investigating what is now a fatal fire after a person was found dead inside the Erie Street home.
-
Warm and sunny day in forecast for Sunday
The sun will be shining on Windsor-Essex this Sunday.
-
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
Regina
-
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
-
Regina basketball player makes national U17 team
Ajok Madol, a Grade 11 student from Regina, qualified for Canada’s national U17 team at the 2022 FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup, according to an announcement from Basketball Saskatchewan Inc.
-
Saskatchewan enlists help from Argentinian philanthropist to transport Ukrainian refugees
Premier Scott Moe said that the province looked for another way to bring Ukrainian refugees to Saskatchewan after an earlier attempt to arrange a flight through the federal government had failed.
Ottawa
-
A deadly day on eastern Ontario roads
Saturday was a deadly day on eastern Ontario roads, with numerous fatal collisions, most of them involving only one vehicle.
-
Firefighters rescue snakes, birds from Constance Bay fire
No one has been reported hurt after an overnight fire on Bayview Drive. Several pets, including five snakes, were rescued from the burning home.
-
Three novice drivers among stunt drivers charged in weekend blitz
Ottawa police say three drivers still going through graduated licencing were among five people charged with stunt driving after a blitz Friday night in Nepean and Barrhaven.
Saskatoon
-
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon police investigating suspicious townhouse fire
At 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, the Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple calls of a structure fire on the 10 Block of Westview Place, according to a news release.
-
Industry minister to meet with Rogers CEO after 'unacceptable' network outage
Canada's industry minister says he plans to meet with the head of Rogers Communications and other telecom leaders in the wake of a massive outage that effectively shut down the Rogers network for at least 15 hours.