Quebec reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Quebec reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 15,671 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of hospitalizations, according to the latest Ministry of Health data released before the weekend, was 1,549, including 41 patients in intensive care.

The Department of Health also reports 1,071 new positive PCR tests for COVID-19, for a total of 1,103,894 since the start of the pandemic. The number of cases reported is not representative of the situation since PCR test screening centres are restricted to priority clienteles.

As for vaccination, nearly 92 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 60 per cent have received a third dose, according to the VaccinTrackerQc website.