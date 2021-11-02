MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 490 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as hospitalizations and ICU cases rise.

There are also six new deaths due to the coronavirus, according to provinicial data, bringing the total number of deaths to 11,502.

Of the 490 new infections, 301 (61 per cent) are people who aren't fully vaccinated, while 189 cases (38 per cent) are people who got their second dose of vaccine more than seven days ago.

Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19 and 16 patients were discharged, for an overall increase of six people hospitalized. A total of 250 people are now in hospital with the virus.

Among the new admissions, 16 were not vaccinated and six had their second jab more than one week ago.

The number of people in the ICU also increased by four from the day before, for a total of 71.

The Quebec public health institute (INSPQ) is reporting 4,497 active cases across the province, an increase of 82 from Monday.

Health-care workers analyzed 20,604 samples on Oct. 31.

VACCINATION COVERAGE

An additional 10,759 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. To date, 13,260,203 shots have been given out in the province.

As of Tuesday, 6,793,078 first doses have been administered, covering 79 per cent of the entire population of Quebec, while 6,509,941 second doses have been given out; 75 per cent of the population.

Among those eligible to receive a vaccine (12 years old and up), 90 per cent have had a first dose and 87 per cent have two.