MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Saturday 451 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Four more people have also been reported dead due to the virus.

Quebec public health is monitoring 487 active outbreaks within the province.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 422,242 people have caught COVID-19, of which 11,470 have died.

Overall hospitalizations decreased to by five to 255 after 13 people were admitted with symptoms, and 18 were reportedly no longer in hospital.

Of that total, 68 people are in the ICU -- the same as the day before.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care workers administered 9,580 vaccine shots since Friday morning.

Of those, 3,447 were adminstered as first doses, and 6,133 were second shots.

A majority of Saturday's new cases were recorded among people who either got their first dose less than two weeks prior to getting sick, or never got a shot at all.

That group accounted for 286 of the newly reported 451 cases.

In an unusual turn, most new hospitalizations were among vaccinated people, who accounted for eight of the 13 new addmissions.

Public health data still suggests unvaccinated people are 20.2 times more likely to be hospitalized after catching COVID-19.