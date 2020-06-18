MONTREAL -- There are now 5,340 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 54,383.

That’s up 42 from the 5,298 deaths reported Wednesday; only 11 of those deaths took place over the past 24 hours, while 31 others occurred prior to June 10, health authorities said.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 120 from the 54,263 announced a day earlier, the fifth straight day for which there were fewer than 150 new cases.

There are 637 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, down 53 from the 690 reported Wedenesday. Of those in a hospital, 65 are in intensive care, down seven from the 72 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday is 22,754 up 205 from the 22,549 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 8,752 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up 1,940 from the 6,812 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.