Quebec reported on Sunday that 22 more people have died due to COVID-19, as hospitalizations in the province continue to drop.

Since the start of the pandemic, 13,475 people in Quebec are reported to have died due to the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health says there are 36 fewer patients in provincial hospitals and intensive care unit numbers dropped by four.

Hospitals accepted 169 new patients for treatment and released 205, for a total of 2,411, including 177 in ICUs.

Of the new patients, 116 were over 60 years old with 56 of those triple-vaccinated, 37 double-vaccinated, 20 unvaccinated, and three having received one dose of vaccine.

Of those under 60, nine were under five years old and ineligible to receive a vaccine, four were between five and 11 and considered fully vaccinated, while 11 were triple vaccinated, 14 double-vaccinated, 12 unvaccinated and two people had received a single dose of vaccine before checking into the hospital.

Of those patients transferred or admitted to ICUs, five were over 60 (three triple-vaccinated, two unvaccinated), and eight were under 60 (five double-vaccinated, one unvaccinated and two under five years old).

The ministry says 3,456,235 people are triple vaccinated, 3,097,598 are double-vaccinated and 739,335 are unvaccinated.

There are 199,722 people who have received one dose of vaccine, 660,293 children fully vaccinated between five and 11 years old, and 404,221 under five years old.

Based on the above numbers, the ministry says unvaccinated individuals are 5.9 times more likely to require hospitalization for COVID-19 and 10 times more likely to wind up in the ICU than those who are fully vaccinated.

The province reported 2,568 new positive infections from 26,131 PCR tests that were analyzed.

The positivity rate for PCR tests is 10.4 per cent.