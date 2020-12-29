MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 2,381 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 197,311. Of them, 21,125 are active.

Tuesday's updated numbers come as the province records its first case of the U.K. coronavirus variant.

Quebec also reported another 64 deaths linked to the disease on Tuesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 8,124. Of the latest deaths,17 occurred in the past 24 hours, 39 are from between Dec. 22 and Dec. 27, one is from before Dec. 22 and seven are from an unknown date.

Hospitalizations in Quebec increased by seven from Monday to Tuesday and there are now 1,131 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals across the province. Of them, 148 are in the intensive care ward, which is two fewer than Monday's total.

Quebec reported that another 2,857 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Monday, for a total of 22,500 across the province.

As of Tuesday, 168,061 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, up 1,995 from Monday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 23,444 COVID-19 samples on Dec. 27 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

This is a developing story that will be updated.