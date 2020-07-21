MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities on Tuesday reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, the most since June 12, when 181 were recorded.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose to 57,796 from the total of 57,616 announced a day earlier. That's the 10th day in a row during which 100 or more cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

There are now 5,658 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday; that’s up one from the total of 5,657 deaths reported Monday;

There are 247 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, down four from the 251 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 15 are in intensive care, down two from the 17 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday is 50,298, up 108 from the 50,190 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 11,295 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 1,779 from the 13,074 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).