Quebec reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 1 more hospitalization

Quebec's health ministry reported Tuesday that 12 more people have died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, for a total of 15,971 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations are stable at 2,126, an increase of one from the previous day.

In the ICU, there are 59 patients, including 29 due to COVID-19, a decrease of eight from the previous day.

There were also 1,354 new positive PCR tests reported, bringing the total to 1,150,154 since the pandemic began.

A total of 269,369 rapid tests have been self-reported to date, of which 225,115 were positive. For the day of Monday, 344 tests were reported, of which 282 were positive.

On the health-care worker side, 5,186 are absent for COVID-19-related reasons, such as precautionary withdrawal or isolation, 172 more than in the previous update.

The health ministry says 8,995 tests were performed Monday, with a 12.4 percent positive rate.

For vaccines, there were 4,493 doses administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 20,348,769 doses administered in Quebec.