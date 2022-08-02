Quebec reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 1 more hospitalization

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Access to experimental monkeypox treatment remains uneven, doctors say

A drug is available for monkeypox patients who have or who are at risk of severe disease, but doctors say they continue to face challenges getting access to it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved tecovirimat -- sold under the brand name Tpoxx -- specifically for use against monkeypox, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made the drug available.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon