MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 1,378 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 118,529. Of them, 11,450 are active.

As of Wednesday, Quebec's seven-day rolling average is about 1,230 new COVID-19 cases per day.

The province also reported another 22 deaths related to the disease, including six from the past 24 hours, 16 from between Nov. 4 and Nov. 9, for a total of 6,515.

As usually, Montreal reported the highest number of new cases on Wednesday in any Quebec region, with 318 (total 45,287), followed by Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, with 198 (total 2,411), Lanaudiere, with 166 (total 8,940), and Monteregie, with 144 (total 17,166).

Hospitalizations increased by 39 from Tuesday to Wednesday and there are now 573 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 84 are in the intensive care ward, which is two more than 24 hours earlier.

As of Wednesday, 100,564 are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is 843 more than the number reported on Tuesday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 24,198 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 9 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

