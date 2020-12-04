MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported another 1,345 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 147,877. Of them, 13,142 are active.

The seven-day average for new cases in Quebec now stands at 1,388 per day.

The province also reported 28 more deaths linked to the disease, including five from the past 24 hours, 20 between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, two from before Nov. 27 and one at one from an unknown date. Since the pandemic began, 7,183 people in Quebec have died from COVID-19.

Montreal reported the most cases in Quebec on Friday, with 453 (total 52,674), followed by Quebec City, with 129 (total 12,379), Lanaudiere, with 116 (total 11,735), the Eastern Townships, with 114 (total 5,075), and Monteregie, with 111 (total 20,745).

Of the latest deaths, seven were reported in Monteregie (890 total); six in Quebec City (465 total); five in Montreal (3,654 total); four in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (139 total) and two in the Eastern Townships (70 total). One death was also reported in each of the following areas: Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (274 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (139 total), Lanaudiere (334 total), and the Laurentians (339 total).

Hospitalizations increased by 24 from Thursday to Friday and there are now 761 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 97 are in the intensive care ward, which is two fewer than the number reported on Thursday.

Another 1,370 people were confirmed recovered from COVID-19 on Friday for a total of 127,549.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 35,111 COVID-19 samples on Dec. 2 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

REGIONS ENTER THE RED ZONE

Sectors of eastern Bas-Saint-Laurent region graduateed to the maximum alert level for measures against the spread of COVID-19 Friday.

The RCMs of Rimouski-Neigette, La Mitis, La Matanie and La Matapédia all entered the red zone.

Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dube made the announcement on Friday in a news release, pointing out a rapid change in the situation that has weakened the reception capacity of the regional hospital system.

Public Health made this change due, in particular, to the increase in the number of cases.

The Bas-Saint-Laurent region has reported 948 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 21 deaths. The region of just under 200,000 people has averaged 25 new cases per day for the last week.

Red zone rules will come into effect on Monday at 12:30 a.m. The measures concerning schools and sports will come into force on Wednesday, according to the ministry's release.

"This decision seems to us to be the most appropriate given the real risks involved," said Dube.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.