MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Friday that 1,269 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of positive cases in the province to 138,163 since the pandemic began.

That number is slightly higher than the 1,209 seven-day average number of new cases.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health is reporting that there are 11,452 active cases and that 1,236 more people have recovered from the disease.

The total number of recoveries is now 119,727 or 87 per cent of the total positive cases.

Since Thursday, nine more people have died due to the disease in addition to 24 who died between Nov. 20 and Nov. 25, two before Nov. 20 and three at an unknown date, the province reports. In addition, one death formerly attributed to COVID-19 was discovered to not be attributable to the novel coronavirus.

With the 38 deaths, the total number of people who have died due to the disease since the start of the pandemic is now 6,984.