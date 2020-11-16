MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 1,218 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 125,072. Of them, 12,423 are active.

Quebec's seven-day rolling average currently stands at about 1,298 new cases of the disease per day.

The province also reported 25 more deaths linked to COVID-19, including six from the past 24 hours and 19 from between Nov. 9 and 14, for a total of 6,651.

Montreal reported the highest number of new cases across the province, with 285 (total 46,868), followed by Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, with 187 (total 3,098). Monteregie (total 17,940) and Lanaudiere (total 9,655) both reported 140 new cases on Monday.

Hospitalizations in Quebec increase by four from Sunday to Monday and there are now 591 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals across the province. Of them, 87 are in the intensive care ward, which is two less than a day earlier.

Monday's update also saw 1,150 more people recover from the disease in the province, for a total of 105,998 since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 23,217 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 14 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).