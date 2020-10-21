MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 1,072 more cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 96,288.

Officials also reported 19 more deaths linked to the disease, including two from the past 24 hours, 15 from sometime between Oct. 14 and 19 and two from before Oct. 14 for a total of 6,074.

The City of Montreal once again reported the highest number of new cases across Quebec, with 223 (total 39,935), followed by Monteregie, with 212 (total 14,086) and Quebec City, with 190 (total 7,697).

Hospitalizations in the province did not increase from Tuesday to Wednesday, meaning there are still 565 people being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals across the province. Of them, 94 are in the intensive care ward, which is a decrease of six from the number reported on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 81,267 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is an increase of 799 from the number reported on Tuesday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 21,902 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 19 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

This is a developing story that will be updated.