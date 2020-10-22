MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Thursday that 1,033 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

During the same period, authorities report that eight people have died due to the disease in addition to 12 deaths which occured between Oct. 15 and Oct. 20.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 97,321, and 6,094 people have died.

The highest increase in cases was on the Island of Montreal which reported 298 new cases (40,233 total) followed by Quebec City with 168 more (7,865 total) and Monteregie with 138 new cases (14,224 total).