Quebec Remparts set sights on Memorial Cup crown to cap dominant season

Peterborough Petes goalie Michael Simpson (31) makes the save as Quebec Remparts' Nathan Gaucher (91) jumps in front of him while Peterborough's Donovan McCoy, back left, and Shawn Spearing (7) defend during third period Memorial Cup hockey action, in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Peterborough Petes goalie Michael Simpson (31) makes the save as Quebec Remparts' Nathan Gaucher (91) jumps in front of him while Peterborough's Donovan McCoy, back left, and Shawn Spearing (7) defend during third period Memorial Cup hockey action, in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon