MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced they would be using a new system for calculating the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 and it sent the recovery numbers skyrocketing Friday.

Officials announced that 23,686 more people have recovered from the virus for a total of 49,939. That is 87 per cent of the total cases in the province.

The number drastically reduces the national number of active cases, which were 27,603 before the massive jump in recoveries. The number of active cases in Canada is now 4,058.

According to Quebec, there are now just 1,566 active cases from the 57,142 positive cases reported. That means 87 per cent of cases in Quebec are now considered recovered; it was 46 per cent on Thursday.

The national recovery rate jumped as well and is now at 88 per cent, up from 67 per cent of Thursday.

Quebec did not specify what system they were using to calculate recoveries when they announced the dramatic increase Friday morning.



Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

** WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE HERE **

The number of new active cases continues to trend upward. Since Thursday, 141 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down one from 142 cases reported Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday had 109 and 129 new cases, respectively.

Authorities reported that just one person has died in the past 24 hours from COVID-19, and hospitalizations continue to drop.

The total number of deaths due to the virus is now 5,647 since the start of the pandemic. The one death was reported in Laval.



Hospitalizations due to the virus dropped again with 17 fewer people receiving treatment in Quebec hospitals for a total of 260. Of those, 16 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of four.The two hardest hit areas in the past 24 hours were Montreal with 78 new cases and Monteregie with 33 making up 77 per cent of the new cases in Quebec.

Quebec health professionals analyzed 14,952 samples July 15, which is 2,065 more than were performed the day before. (Quebec releases testing information from two days prior to the daily updates).

This is an developing story that will be updated.