MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 279 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which marks the fifth day in a row that new daily infections remain under 300 in the province.

There are four new deaths related to the virus, for a total of 11,148 deaths since the start of the pandemic. One death was in the last 24 hours and three were between May 28 and June 2.

Hospitalizations are down by 10, for a total of 307 people in hospital. There are also 67 people in the ICU, a decrease of one in the last 24 hours.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting 3,215 active cases in the province, which is a decrease of 141 from the day before.

On Friday, the province reported 356,998 people have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 416 in the last 24 hours.

Health officials conducted 24,768 COVID-19 tests on June 2.

VACCINATIONS

One day after reaching its target of vaccinating 75 per cent of adults with one dose, Quebec reported an increase in vaccinations over the last 24 hours.

More than 95,000 doses were administered in Quebec, bringing the total number of first and second shots given to 5,906,696.

To date, Quebec has received 6,509,059 vaccine doses, with the majority of the 90,500 Moderna doses expected this week being delivered Thursday.

So far, 63.6 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal once again saw the highest daily increase in new COVID-19 cases, with 89 new infections recorded. Other regions with the most cases include Montérégie (37 new), Chaudière-Appalaches (34 new) and Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean (21 new). All other regions recorded 20 or fewer new cases.

Montreal added three new deaths, while Montérégie added one new death.