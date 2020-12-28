MONTREAL -- Quebec recorded 2,265 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths on Monday.

Of those deaths, seven occurred in the last 24 hours, 27 between December 21 and December 26, and three at an unknown date.

39 people were admitted to hospital, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 1,124. One person was admitted into intensive care, for a total of 150.

The province also delivered 2,327 vaccine doses, for a total of 19,643.

1,903 people official recovered, leaving 20,803 active cases in the province.

Montreal was once again the most affected region in the province with 946 new infections on Dec. 27, bringing the total confirmed case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 68,680.

Montreal also extended its state of emergency once again, which was first instated in March.

Following Montreal, Montérégie was the second most affected, with 312 new cases, for a total of 27,304. Laval was next, with 127 new cases, and 27,304 total.

On Dec. 26, when the data was last reported, the province conducted 16,550 tests.