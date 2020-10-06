MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 1,364 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, beating the province's single-day record for the second day in a row and bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic above 80,000.

There have now been 81,014 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Quebec since the pandemic began.

The province is also reporting 17 more deaths linked to the disease, three of which occurred in the past 24 hours. Nine more are from between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4, one is from before Sept. 29, and four are from an unkown date. Two deaths are being retracted from the total because health officials have found them attributable to reasons other than COVID-19. The total number of deaths in the province now stands at 5,899.

Hospitalizations in the province increased by 36 from Monday to Tuesday, bringing the total number of patients receiving care in Quebec hospitals to 397. Of those in hospital, 67 are in intensive care, which is an increase of five from the number reported 24 hours earlier.

The province also reported 853 new recoveries on Tuesday. There are now 67,033 people who are confirmed recovered from the disease in the province -- or 82.7 per cent of Quebec's cumulative cases.

Quebec health officials reported that they completed analyses of 20,339 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 4 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

On Monday, Quebec rolled out Ottawa's COVID Alert tracking app and Premier Francois Legault urged Quebecers with smartphones to download it.

“To be efficient, we need as many people as possible to register," he said. "In Quebec, we are six million people with a smartphone, so I'm asking, right now, all those who are listening to go register right away. That way, we will create a chain of solidarity and the greater the number of people registered, the more successful we will be and the faster we can go back to a normal way of life.”



This is a developing story and will be updated.



