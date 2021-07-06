Advertisement
Quebec recalls certain cheeses sold in Montreal suburb
Certain cheeses from Fromagerie Cavallaro DDO have been recalled for not including the proper labelling. SOURCE: MAPAQ
MONTREAL -- A lack of required labelling prompted the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) to recall certain Cavallaro cheeses.
The Fromagerie Cavallaro DDO products do not have the required "made from raw milk" label and should not be consumed by vulnerable people such as pregnant women, children, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems.
Cavallaro is located at 11722 Salaberry Blvd. in Dollard-des Ormeaux.
The following products should not be consumed or returned to the establishment where they were sold:
- Le 1608 Charlevoix Quebec
- Brie de Meaux from France
- Gruyere Grotte de la Suisse
- Gruyere Bloc de la Suisse
- Hercule de Charlevoix 24 months
- Vacherin Fribourgeois de la Suisse
The products were sold until July 6 and packaged in clear plastic wrap and sold refrigerated.
No cases of illness have been reported due to consuming the products.