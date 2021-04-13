MONTREAL -- Quebec's vaccination campaign reached a significant milestone Tuesday: two million doses are now in Quebecers' arms.

In the last 24 hours, 56,620 doses have been administered, for a total of 2,005,106.

But the race with the variants isn't over, as the province continues to report high numbers: the same day, it added 1,490 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, and hospitalizations continued to climb.

There are 13,253 known active cases in Quebec, with 1,196 people newly recovered on Tuesday. The average increase in cases is now 1,563 per day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 329,472 people have contracted the virus. Of those, 305,463 have recovered, and 10,756 have died.

Of the 12 newly reported deaths, three occurred in the last 24 hours, eight between April 6 and 11, and one before that period.

In the province's hospitals, 643 people are receiving care, an increase of 13 from the day before. Of those, eight people are in the intensive care unit (ICU), for a total of 150.

Over the last seven days, hospitalizations increased by an average of 18 people per day, four of which were in the ICU.

Health-care professionals conducted 28,046 tests on April 11 (Quebec releases its testing data 48 hours after the reported day). The seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 4.9.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Quebec City was the most affected region, with 341 new cases, for a total of 28,229 over the course of the pandemic.

Montreal reported the second highest number of cases (300 new, 120,376 total), followed by the Outaouais (245 new, 9,449 total), and Chaudière-Appalaches (149 new, 14,258 total).

Of the 12 reported deaths, six occurred in Quebec City (1,039 total), two in Chaudière-Appalaches (295 total), one in Montreal (4,647 total), one in Monteregie (1,519 total), and another in the Laurentians (493 total).