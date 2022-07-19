Quebec reaches agreement with government engineers; strike ends

Quebec has finally reached an agreement in principle with the union representing the 1,800 engineers employed by the government.

Association of professional govenrment engineers (APIGQ) president Marc-André Martin confirmed the news on Tuesday, saying the strike ended at noon.

The agreement in principle on the renewal of the collective agreement puts an end to the third strike undertaken by APIGQ engineers, who are employed by various ministries, especially the Quebec Transport Ministry.

APIGQ members will be asked to vote on the tentative agreement this week at a virtual meeting.