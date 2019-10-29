MONTREAL -- Quebecers between 18 and 21 will soon have to give up their green: the Coalition Avenir Quebec government has adopted a new law on cannabis consumption.

The legal age to use marijuana will rise from 18 to 21 as of Jan. 1, 2020.

The government adopted Bill 2, which raises the legal age for cannabis consumption, Tuesday afternoon at the National Assembly in Quebec City. The bill passed by a vote of 64 to 43, with no MNAs abstaining.

Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant tabled the bill, and has said that it was created to protect young, developing brains from the risks associated with using marijuana.

The Quebec Cannabis Industry Association wasted little time in criticizing the government's passage of Bill 2, saying it will only steer young Quebecers to the black market for cannabis.

"The government’s motives are surprising in this approach," QCIA president Michel Temperio said in a statement sent just minutes after passage of the bill. "Note that public health officials and safety experts who advised the federal government over the implementation of cannabis legalization in the country, as well as many Quebec organizations specializing in cannabis, have advocated for a harm reduction approach by recommending that the minimum age be set at 18 years old."

Quebec's association of public health has also criticized the bill, with spokesperson Marianne Dessureault saying at public consultation earlier this year that "it has a populist appeal and that it doesn't have its place in public health policy."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has even criticized Quebec's plan to raise the age limit to 21, saying it could leave an opening for organized crime.



Quebec strict on cannabis

Quebec's cannabis laws are some of the strictest in Canada. While Ottawa legalized THC and CBD products including edibles, beverages, vapes and topical forms of cannabis on Oct. 17, exactly one year after Canada legalized recreational marijuana use, Quebec has delayed the process.

The province's cannabis dispensary, the SQDC, said earlier this month that it expects the second wave of legalization to be gradually rolled out in mid-December with products that "should be mainly beverages," including teas, carbonated water and non-alcoholic beers, according to spokesperson Fabrice Giguere.

Quebec has also appealed a court decision made on Oct. 10 invalidating parts of the Quebec Cannabis Regulation Act that prohibited home cultivation.

The judge ruled that sections of the law prohibiting growing cannabis plants for personal use are unconstitutional. Federal law allows Canadians to grow up to four plants in their homes.

- With files from The Canadian Press